Wells Fargo Maintains Permian Resources (PR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.78% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Permian Resources is $19.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 54.78% from its latest reported closing price of $12.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Permian Resources is 3,926MM, a decrease of 22.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Permian Resources. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PR is 0.49%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 881,951K shares. The put/call ratio of PR is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 39,188K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 31,834K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,201K shares , representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 41.48% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 31,064K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,914K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 23,963K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,830K shares , representing an increase of 46.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PR by 84.87% over the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 21,049K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.