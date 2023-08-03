Wells Fargo Maintains Penumbra (PEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penumbra is 354.41. The forecasts range from a low of 311.14 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.53% from its latest reported closing price of 269.46.

The projected annual revenue for Penumbra is 1,012MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 12.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEN is 0.31%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 41,752K shares. The put/call ratio of PEN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,026K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares, representing an increase of 23.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 54.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,185K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 51.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 138.10% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,384K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 0.68% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,180K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares, representing a decrease of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 6.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,172K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 19.78% over the last quarter.

Penumbra Background Information

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

