Wells Fargo Maintains Penumbra (PEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.64% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penumbra is 302.83. The forecasts range from a low of 281.79 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.64% from its latest reported closing price of 281.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Penumbra is 1,012MM, an increase of 14.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEN is 0.30%, an increase of 22.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.98% to 41,709K shares. The put/call ratio of PEN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,322K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 66.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 218.08% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,554K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing an increase of 63.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 240.68% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,460K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 34.69% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,362K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 17.37% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,189K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing an increase of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 28.77% over the last quarter.

Penumbra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

See all Penumbra regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.