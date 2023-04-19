Wells Fargo Maintains Penn National Gaming (PENN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.97% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penn National Gaming is $42.73. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.97% from its latest reported closing price of $29.27.

The projected annual revenue for Penn National Gaming is $6,596MM, an increase of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGOAX - PGIM JENNISON SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 455K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Evergreen Capital Management holds 255K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 16.56% over the last quarter.

BEDZ - AdvisorShares Hotel ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 22.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 125K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENN by 20.39% over the last quarter.

Capula Management holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penn National Gaming. This is a decrease of 116 owner(s) or 11.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENN is 0.22%, an increase of 34.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 154,880K shares. The put/call ratio of PENN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

PENN Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Its wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

