Wells Fargo Maintains Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.79% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 16.36. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.79% from its latest reported closing price of 14.38.

The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 1,529MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Declares $0.01 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $14.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 0.16%, and the highest has been 10.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB is 0.13%, a decrease of 14.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.78% to 190,040K shares. The put/call ratio of PEB is 8.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,892K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,698K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,747K shares, representing an increase of 38.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 54.45% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,744K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,320K shares, representing a decrease of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 16.00% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 6,280K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,810K shares, representing an increase of 39.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 67.32% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 6,068K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,997K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust organized in December 2009 to opportunistically acquire and invest in upper upscale, full service hotel and resort properties located in or near urban markets in major United States gateway cities.

