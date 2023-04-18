Wells Fargo Maintains PBF Energy (PBF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PBF Energy is $54.15. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 40.55% from its latest reported closing price of $38.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PBF Energy is $38,131MM, a decrease of 18.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.33.

PBF Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $38.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.57%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 20.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.06 (n=114).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMD - Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 16.55% over the last quarter.

ClariVest Asset Management holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 138,233.92% over the last quarter.

Quantedge Capital Pte holds 99K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Algert Global holds 101K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 0.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 15.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBF is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 122,963K shares. The put/call ratio of PBF is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

PBF Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PBF Energy Inc. is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. The Company's mission is to operate its facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where it does business, and provide superior returns to its investors.

See all PBF Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.