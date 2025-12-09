Wells Fargo Maintains Paychex (PAYX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Paychex (NasdaqGS:PAYX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paychex is $134.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.50% from its latest reported closing price of $112.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Paychex is 5,822MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.23, a decrease of 4.73% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paychex. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYX is 0.25%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 318,299K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 19,022K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,514K shares , representing a decrease of 18.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 30.95% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,287K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,033K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 17.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,415K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,627K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,184K shares , representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 60.03% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 9,152K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,438K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 16.52% over the last quarter.

