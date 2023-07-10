Wells Fargo Maintains Parker-Hannifin (PH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.26% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin is 397.69. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $470.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1.26% from its latest reported closing price of 392.73.

The projected annual revenue for Parker-Hannifin is 19,496MM, an increase of 7.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.37.

Parker-Hannifin Declares $1.48 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 received the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.33 per share.

At the current share price of $392.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.38%, an increase of 27.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 130,641K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,683K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 63.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,972K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,962K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,703K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191K shares, representing an increase of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 76.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,193K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 86.84% over the last quarter.

Parker-Hannifin Background Information

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

