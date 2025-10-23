Wells Fargo Maintains Paramount Skydance (PSKY) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Paramount Skydance (NasdaqGS:PSKY) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.87% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paramount Skydance is $11.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.87% from its latest reported closing price of $16.48 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pictet & Cie holds 2,536K shares.

SG Americas Securities holds 495K shares.

TB Alternative Assets holds 389K shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 243K shares.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management holds 177K shares.

