Wells Fargo Maintains Paramount Group (PGRE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.33% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paramount Group is 5.00. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.33% from its latest reported closing price of 5.17.

The projected annual revenue for Paramount Group is 781MM, an increase of 19.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

Paramount Group Declares $0.04 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $5.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.71%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.90%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 7.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paramount Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGRE is 0.04%, a decrease of 47.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 137,527K shares. The put/call ratio of PGRE is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 8,532K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 91.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 606.19% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,734K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 28.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,026K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,973K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 9.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,767K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,816K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGRE by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 4,597K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paramount Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

