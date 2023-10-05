Wells Fargo Maintains Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.83% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacwest Bancorp is 11.79. The forecasts range from a low of 8.84 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 56.83% from its latest reported closing price of 7.52.

The projected annual revenue for Pacwest Bancorp is 1,566MM, an increase of 51.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

Pacwest Bancorp Declares $0.01 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $7.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.65%, the lowest has been 0.38%, and the highest has been 16.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacwest Bancorp. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACW is 0.08%, a decrease of 26.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.95% to 93,671K shares. The put/call ratio of PACW is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KRE - SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF holds 7,329K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,777K shares, representing an increase of 48.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACW by 54.15% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,548K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,744K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACW by 21.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,047K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACW by 22.98% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 2,994K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares, representing a decrease of 20.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACW by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Pacwest Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PacWest Bancorp ('PacWest') is a bank holding company with over $29 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. Its Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through its California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. It offers additional products and services through its National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial or venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States.

