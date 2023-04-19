Wells Fargo Maintains Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.45% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owl Rock Capital is $15.11. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.45% from its latest reported closing price of $12.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Owl Rock Capital is $1,430MM, an increase of 18.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDx Advisors holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCC by 46.43% over the last quarter.

Cypress Wealth Services holds 17K shares.

Graypoint holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCC by 9.52% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 593K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORCC by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORCC by 99.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owl Rock Capital. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORCC is 0.59%, a decrease of 48.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 181,107K shares. The put/call ratio of ORCC is 4.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

Owl Rock Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2020, ORCC had investments in 110 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $9.9 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $23.7 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020.

See all Owl Rock Capital regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.