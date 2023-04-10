Wells Fargo Maintains Owens-Illinois (OI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owens-Illinois is $25.40. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.34% from its latest reported closing price of $22.02.

The projected annual revenue for Owens-Illinois is $7,131MM, an increase of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 19.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 60K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 59.55% over the last quarter.

TILT - FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 61K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens-Illinois. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OI is 0.23%, an increase of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 159,751K shares. The put/call ratio of OI is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

O-I Glass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At O-I Glass, Inc., we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020.

