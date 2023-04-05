Wells Fargo Maintains Owens-Illinois (OI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.33% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owens-Illinois is $25.30. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.33% from its latest reported closing price of $22.52.

The projected annual revenue for Owens-Illinois is $7,131MM, an increase of 4.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADLVX - ADLER VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 31.73% over the last quarter.

Princeton Global Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QSMLX - AQR Small Cap Multi-Style Fund Class I holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 275K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 30.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OI by 49.49% over the last quarter.

LMBAX - QS U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens-Illinois. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OI is 0.22%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 159,751K shares. The put/call ratio of OI is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

O-I Glass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At O-I Glass, Inc., we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of more than 25,000 people across 72 plants in 20 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.1 billion in 2020.

