Wells Fargo Maintains Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.76% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Otis Worldwide is $86.19. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.76% from its latest reported closing price of $80.73.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Otis Worldwide is $14,134MM, an increase of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.48.

Otis Worldwide Declares $0.29 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $80.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 2.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=143).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LVPIX - Large-cap Value Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 98.57% over the last quarter.

Everence Capital Management holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Banque Pictet & Cie holds 428K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Field & Main Bank holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 99.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.27%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 412,752K shares. The put/call ratio of OTIS is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Otis Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Otis Worldwide Corporation gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, Otis moves 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. Otis is present in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

See all Otis Worldwide regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.