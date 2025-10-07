Wells Fargo Maintains Oscar Health (OSCR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.33% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oscar Health is $12.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $20.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.33% from its latest reported closing price of $22.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oscar Health is 5,742MM, a decrease of 46.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.29%, an increase of 35.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.13% to 200,323K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 12,651K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,826K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 66.99% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 11,650K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,841K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 47.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,924K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,830K shares , representing a decrease of 39.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 5.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,595K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Thrive Capital Management holds 6,344K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

