Wells Fargo Maintains O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.87% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for O'Reilly Automotive is $917.85. The forecasts range from a low of $823.15 to a high of $1,023.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.87% from its latest reported closing price of $892.27.

The projected annual revenue for O'Reilly Automotive is $15,381MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $37.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgewater Associates holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 23.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Salvus Wealth Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 81,128.41% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Atom Investors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Brightworth holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLY by 19.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2177 funds or institutions reporting positions in O'Reilly Automotive. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORLY is 0.48%, a decrease of 15.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 62,977K shares. The put/call ratio of ORLY is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

O`Reilly Automotive Background Information

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O'Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated 5,594 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

