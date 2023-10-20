Wells Fargo Maintains ONE Gas (OGS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.99% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONE Gas is 79.90. The forecasts range from a low of 71.71 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.99% from its latest reported closing price of 66.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Gas is 2,211MM, a decrease of 15.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Gas. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGS is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 61,368K shares. The put/call ratio of OGS is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,111K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares, representing a decrease of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 9.07% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,900K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 6.08% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 2,169K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,156K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 1.13% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,047K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,731K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGS by 10.31% over the last quarter.

ONE Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'OGS.' ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.