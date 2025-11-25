Stocks
Wells Fargo Maintains Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Overweight Recommendation

November 25, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.62% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is $46.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.62% from its latest reported closing price of $45.06 / share.



The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is 986MM, a decrease of 14.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.23%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 265,962K shares. OHI / Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of OHI is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,130K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,610K shares , representing an increase of 43.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 102.00% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,475K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,125K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 2.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,427K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,189K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,294K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,892K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,781K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,378K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 41.26% over the last quarter.

