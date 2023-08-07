Wells Fargo Maintains Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is 32.44. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.54% from its latest reported closing price of 31.64.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is 959MM, an increase of 12.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Declares $0.67 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $31.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.15%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 871 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.20%, a decrease of 33.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 164,261K shares. The put/call ratio of OHI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,292K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,442K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 0.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,254K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,097K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 7.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,227K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,232K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 6.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,131K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,033K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,908K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares, representing an increase of 13.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Omega Healthcare Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

