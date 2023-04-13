Wells Fargo Maintains Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is $357.36. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.09% from its latest reported closing price of $340.06.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is $6,343MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - All America Fund Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Alta Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 74K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 32.67% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 122K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing a decrease of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.30%, a decrease of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 99,380K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

