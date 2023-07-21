Wells Fargo Maintains OFG Bancorp (OFG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.47% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OFG Bancorp is 33.40. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.47% from its latest reported closing price of 32.60.

The projected annual revenue for OFG Bancorp is 532MM, a decrease of 14.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

OFG Bancorp Declares $0.22 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $32.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.98%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 3.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.67 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in OFG Bancorp. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFG is 0.19%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 53,477K shares. The put/call ratio of OFG is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,329K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,311K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,087K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,489K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,442K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 12.18% over the last quarter.

OFG Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Now in its 56th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

