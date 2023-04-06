Wells Fargo Maintains OFG Bancorp (OFG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.38% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for OFG Bancorp is $35.44. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 50.38% from its latest reported closing price of $23.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OFG Bancorp is $532MM, a decrease of 9.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.55.

OFG Bancorp Declares $0.22 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $23.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 1.17%, and the highest has been 3.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMBAX - QS U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 99K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIOV - Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 102K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 51K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OFG by 8.36% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in OFG Bancorp. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFG is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 52,566K shares. The put/call ratio of OFG is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

OFG Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Now in its 56th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

See all OFG Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.