Wells Fargo Maintains Nutanix Inc - (NTNX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Nutanix Inc - (NASDAQ:NTNX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.13% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutanix Inc - is 33.28. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of 29.68.
The projected annual revenue for Nutanix Inc - is 1,818MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTNX is 0.27%, an increase of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 196,311K shares. The put/call ratio of NTNX is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Generation Investment Management Llp holds 20,196K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,080K shares, representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 15.83% over the last quarter.
FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 11,766K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,904K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 1.45% over the last quarter.
Champlain Investment Partners holds 7,560K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares, representing an increase of 28.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 136,535.11% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,119K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,991K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 6.18% over the last quarter.
First Trust Advisors holds 6,267K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,028K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 0.60% over the last quarter.
Nutanix Background Information
This description is provided by the company.
Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
