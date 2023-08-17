Wells Fargo Maintains NuScale Power Corporation - (SMR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of NuScale Power Corporation - (NYSE:SMR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NuScale Power Corporation - is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 97.28% from its latest reported closing price of 6.98.

The projected annual revenue for NuScale Power Corporation - is 91MM, an increase of 409.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuScale Power Corporation -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.09%, a decrease of 81.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 24,437K shares. The put/call ratio of SMR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,087K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares, representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 66.23% over the last quarter.

SailingStone Capital Partners holds 1,736K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 36.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 5.02% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 1,735K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,294K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,011K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 14.26% over the last quarter.

