Wells Fargo Maintains NovoCure (NVCR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 366.92% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NovoCure is 86.87. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 366.92% from its latest reported closing price of 18.60.

The projected annual revenue for NovoCure is 550MM, an increase of 8.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in NovoCure. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 6.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVCR is 0.11%, a decrease of 29.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 108,353K shares. The put/call ratio of NVCR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,391K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,025K shares, representing a decrease of 23.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 47.85% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,809K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,649K shares, representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,690K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,604K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 75.96% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,407K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,289K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 9.99% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,664K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 17.26% over the last quarter.

NovoCure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

