Wells Fargo Maintains Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.29% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 21.38. The forecasts range from a low of 14.64 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 53.29% from its latest reported closing price of 13.95.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 8,677MM, an increase of 21.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.15%, an increase of 48.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 296,158K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 35,777K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,891K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 43.34% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,849K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,175K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 50.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,951K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,029K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 52.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,099K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,845K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 50.38% over the last quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

