Wells Fargo Maintains Northwestern (NWE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Northwestern (NASDAQ:NWE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northwestern is 60.91. The forecasts range from a low of 46.46 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of 58.56.

The projected annual revenue for Northwestern is 1,458MM, a decrease of 5.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.53.

Northwestern Declares $0.64 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

At the current share price of $58.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.96%, the lowest has been 2.97%, and the highest has been 5.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northwestern. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWE is 0.24%, an increase of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 72,592K shares. The put/call ratio of NWE is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,485K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 15.04% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,532K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,286K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares, representing an increase of 28.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,917K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 10.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,784K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,639K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Background Information

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002.

