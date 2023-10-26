Wells Fargo Maintains Norfolk Southern (NSC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.88% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Norfolk Southern is 245.02. The forecasts range from a low of 175.74 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.88% from its latest reported closing price of 185.79.

The projected annual revenue for Norfolk Southern is 12,807MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSC is 0.29%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 194,472K shares. The put/call ratio of NSC is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,385K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,725K shares, representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 8,365K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,506K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 176.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,105K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,054K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,504K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,595K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,420K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,315K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Norfolk Southern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

