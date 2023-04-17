Wells Fargo Maintains Norfolk Southern (NSC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Norfolk Southern is $251.35. The forecasts range from a low of $178.77 to a high of $303.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.08% from its latest reported closing price of $207.59.

The projected annual revenue for Norfolk Southern is $12,807MM, an increase of 0.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.25.

Norfolk Southern Declares $1.35 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share ($5.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.24 per share.

At the current share price of $207.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.89%, the lowest has been 1.36%, and the highest has been 3.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amalgamated Bank holds 60K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL S&P 500 Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ascent Group holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 5.91% over the last quarter.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio Initial Class holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSC by 7.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norfolk Southern. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSC is 0.32%, a decrease of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 202,915K shares. The put/call ratio of NSC is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Norfolk Southern Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

