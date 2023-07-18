Wells Fargo Maintains Nordson (NDSN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordson is 261.12. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.60% from its latest reported closing price of 247.27.

The projected annual revenue for Nordson is 2,702MM, an increase of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordson. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDSN is 0.22%, a decrease of 25.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 47,286K shares. The put/call ratio of NDSN is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,095K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 11.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,596K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 12.00% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,349K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,337K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 17.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,255K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDSN by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Nordson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used for the precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, polymers, plastics and other materials, fluid management, test and inspection, UV curing and plasma surface treatment, all supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries.

