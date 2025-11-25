Wells Fargo Maintains NNN REIT (NNN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.75% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NNN REIT is $45.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.75% from its latest reported closing price of $40.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NNN REIT is 841MM, a decrease of 7.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 952 funds or institutions reporting positions in NNN REIT. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNN is 0.25%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 206,979K shares. The put/call ratio of NNN is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 9,877K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,469K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 29.05% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,990K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,032K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 6,790K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,383K shares , representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 5.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,122K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,115K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,033K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,924K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 8.02% over the last quarter.

