Wells Fargo Maintains New Jersey Resources (NJR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Jersey Resources is 52.87. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.35% from its latest reported closing price of 44.30.

The projected annual revenue for New Jersey Resources is 2,554MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Jersey Resources. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NJR is 0.20%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 83,793K shares. The put/call ratio of NJR is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 5,315K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,483K shares, representing an increase of 15.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 31.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,013K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 2.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,989K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,662K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 5.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,536K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 5.07% over the last quarter.

New Jersey Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties. Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey. NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

