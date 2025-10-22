Wells Fargo Maintains Netflix (NFLX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Netflix (NasdaqGS:NFLX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.54% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $1,379.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $764.69 to a high of $1,680.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $1,116.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is 39,627MM, a decrease of 8.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 244 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 1.02%, an increase of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 416,648K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,685K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,514K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 29.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,079K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,886K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 29.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,189K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,732K shares , representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 25.92% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,460K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,517K shares , representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,927K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,698K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 30.91% over the last quarter.

