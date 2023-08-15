Wells Fargo Maintains Neogen (NEOG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.44% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neogen is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.44% from its latest reported closing price of 23.61.

The projected annual revenue for Neogen is 1,019MM, an increase of 23.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neogen. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEOG is 0.21%, an increase of 16.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 248,139K shares. The put/call ratio of NEOG is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 14,142K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,990K shares, representing a decrease of 20.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 9,722K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,983K shares, representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 49.59% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 6,933K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,699K shares, representing an increase of 17.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 35.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,668K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 16.29% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 6,087K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,013K shares, representing an increase of 17.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEOG by 31.55% over the last quarter.

Neogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media, and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

