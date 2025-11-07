Wells Fargo Maintains Natera (NTRA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Natera (NasdaqGS:NTRA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.49% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Natera is $198.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.49% from its latest reported closing price of $199.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is 1,493MM, a decrease of 29.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRA is 0.46%, an increase of 17.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 163,420K shares. The put/call ratio of NTRA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,188K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,538K shares , representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 27.04% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,629K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,626K shares , representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 89.91% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,822K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,548K shares , representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,178K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 3,926K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing an increase of 51.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 111.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.