Stocks
MYGN

Wells Fargo Maintains Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Equal-Weight Recommendation

November 05, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Myriad Genetics (NasdaqGS:MYGN) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.85% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Myriad Genetics is $7.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.85% from its latest reported closing price of $6.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Myriad Genetics is 815MM, a decrease of 1.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Myriad Genetics. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYGN is 0.05%, an increase of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.93% to 110,568K shares. MYGN / Myriad Genetics, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MYGN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,491K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,624K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 42.06% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,925K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,070K shares , representing an increase of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 34.27% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 4,587K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares , representing an increase of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 19.76% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 4,511K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing an increase of 44.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 14.73% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,103K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYGN by 33.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Myriad Genetics, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Myriad Genetics, Inc.-> See our take on Myriad Genetics, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MYGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.