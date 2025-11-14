Wells Fargo Maintains Murphy Oil (MUR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.24% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Murphy Oil is $28.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.24% from its latest reported closing price of $30.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy Oil is 3,021MM, an increase of 10.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUR is 0.15%, an increase of 14.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 162,308K shares. The put/call ratio of MUR is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,429K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,700K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,148K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,309K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,470K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,767K shares , representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 5.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,369K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 26.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,322K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,349K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 29.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.