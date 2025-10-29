Wells Fargo Maintains MSCI (MSCI) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.60% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for MSCI is $628.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $525.20 to a high of $735.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.60% from its latest reported closing price of $567.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MSCI is 2,890MM, a decrease of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,970 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSCI is 0.35%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 84,025K shares. The put/call ratio of MSCI is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,370K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,332K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 7.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,196K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,170K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 2,093K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares , representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,994K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 7.57% over the last quarter.

