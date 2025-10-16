Wells Fargo Maintains Morgan Stanley (MS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is $151.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of $159.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is 60,076MM, a decrease of 12.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS is 0.44%, an increase of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 1,530,458K shares. The put/call ratio of MS is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group holds 377,085K shares representing 23.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 39,159K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,580K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 9.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,692K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,217K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,065K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,370K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 9.43% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 27,154K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,984K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 6.43% over the last quarter.

