Wells Fargo Maintains Moody`s (MCO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Moody`s (NYSE:MCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.68% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moody`s is 344.76. The forecasts range from a low of 279.77 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.68% from its latest reported closing price of 361.70.

The projected annual revenue for Moody`s is 5,860MM, an increase of 5.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moody`s. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCO is 0.45%, an increase of 15.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 184,552K shares. The put/call ratio of MCO is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 24,670K shares representing 13.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 10,369K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,212K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 26.70% over the last quarter.

Akre Capital Management holds 5,704K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 5,222K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 5,056K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,287K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCO by 45.08% over the last quarter.

Moody`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moody's is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. The Company believes that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

