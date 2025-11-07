Wells Fargo Maintains Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:GLUE) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.38% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Monte Rosa Therapeutics is $17.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.38% from its latest reported closing price of $12.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monte Rosa Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monte Rosa Therapeutics. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 8.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLUE is 0.15%, an increase of 29.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 66,350K shares. The put/call ratio of GLUE is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 7,692K shares representing 12.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,326K shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,644K shares , representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLUE by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,660K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 5,653K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,916K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

