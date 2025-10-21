Wells Fargo Maintains Monro (MNRO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Monro (NasdaqGS:MNRO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.62% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Monro is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.62% from its latest reported closing price of $17.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Monro is 1,488MM, an increase of 23.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monro. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNRO is 0.07%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.55% to 41,785K shares. The put/call ratio of MNRO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,623K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing an increase of 33.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 57.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,782K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 3.57% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,581K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 36.05% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,094K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing an increase of 24.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 23.05% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,065K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing a decrease of 57.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNRO by 27.12% over the last quarter.

