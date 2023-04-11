Wells Fargo Maintains Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monolithic Power Systems is $560.80. The forecasts range from a low of $510.05 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from its latest reported closing price of $488.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Monolithic Power Systems is $2,014MM, an increase of 12.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $488.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.83%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 500 Stock Portfolio holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PENN SERIES FUNDS INC - Mid Cap Growth Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Keebeck Alpha holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FUMIX - Fidelity SAI U.S. Momentum Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 30.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 27.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power Systems. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.40%, an increase of 22.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 57,527K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Monolithic Power System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

See all Monolithic Power Systems regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.