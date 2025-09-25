Wells Fargo Maintains Mondelez International (MDLZ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Mondelez International (NasdaqGS:MDLZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.95% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International is $75.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.95% from its latest reported closing price of $62.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International is 34,263MM, a decrease of 7.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDLZ is 0.31%, an increase of 3.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 1,328,605K shares. The put/call ratio of MDLZ is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 71,602K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,896K shares , representing an increase of 20.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 59,450K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,874K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 11.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,616K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,869K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,756K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,940K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 31,765K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,830K shares , representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 18.86% over the last quarter.

