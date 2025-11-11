Wells Fargo Maintains monday.com (MNDY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of monday.com (NasdaqGS:MNDY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.63% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for monday.com is $281.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $207.05 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 70.63% from its latest reported closing price of $165.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for monday.com is 1,073MM, a decrease of 7.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in monday.com. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 0.56%, an increase of 13.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 52,793K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,185K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,069K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 38.64% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 2,155K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,160K shares , representing a decrease of 46.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,879K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing a decrease of 27.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,495K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing a decrease of 22.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 95.14% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,473K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 6.50% over the last quarter.

