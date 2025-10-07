Wells Fargo Maintains Molina Healthcare (MOH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.93% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare is $205.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $154.53 to a high of $389.91. The average price target represents an increase of 0.93% from its latest reported closing price of $203.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Molina Healthcare is 39,004MM, a decrease of 6.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.16%, an increase of 18.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 65,855K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,270K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 19.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,206K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares , representing a decrease of 73.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 52.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,166K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares , representing a decrease of 33.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 37.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,077K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,225K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 20.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 19.72% over the last quarter.

