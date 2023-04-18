Wells Fargo Maintains MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MidCap Financial Investment is $13.23. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 15.16% from its latest reported closing price of $11.49.

The projected annual revenue for MidCap Financial Investment is $258MM, an increase of 9.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.68, an increase of 9.61% from the prior forecast.

MidCap Financial Investment Declares $0.38 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $11.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.60%, the lowest has been 11.11%, and the highest has been 14.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=28).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

MidCap Financial Investment Background Information



Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments, and/or equity in private middle-market companies. The Company may also invest in the securities of public companies and structured products and other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The Company seeks to provide private financing solutions for private companies that do not have access to the more traditional providers of credit. Apollo Investment Corporation is managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager.

