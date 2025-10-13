Wells Fargo Maintains Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.20% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is $161.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $143.42 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 20.20% from its latest reported closing price of $134.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 2,401MM, an increase of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAA is 0.31%, an increase of 14.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 135,991K shares. The put/call ratio of MAA is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,784K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,005K shares , representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 13.05% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,595K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,377K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,345K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 12.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,767K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 19.80% over the last quarter.

