Wells Fargo Maintains Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Wells Fargo maintained coverage of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.45% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 170.13. The forecasts range from a low of 138.37 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.45% from its latest reported closing price of 136.70.

The projected annual revenue for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 2,193MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAA is 0.38%, a decrease of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 99,327K shares. The put/call ratio of MAA is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 10,733K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,727K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,075K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,634K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing an increase of 55.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 775.28% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 3,147K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,777K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAA by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

